OrganiGram (OGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.38 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. On average, analysts expect OrganiGram to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.26. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 199,936 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGI. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.57.

OrganiGram Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.