Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Down 5.5%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 4,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,236,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $496.07 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $96,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $354,368.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,912 shares of company stock worth $658,944 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Oscar Health by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oscar Health by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 104,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Oscar Health by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 128,684 shares during the period. Lakestar Growth I G.P. Ltd acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at $18,086,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

