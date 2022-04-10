Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OTTR. Sidoti cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otter Tail currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.40.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $333.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,994,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,852,000 after buying an additional 101,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 564,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,797,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail (Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.