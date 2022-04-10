Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $570.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) will report sales of $570.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $560.90 million to $579.50 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $659.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $350,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,569 shares of company stock worth $859,615. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,876. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

