Oxygen Trading Down 27.5% Over Last 7 Days (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000659 BTC on major exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $12.48 million and $623,090.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.