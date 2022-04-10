Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives $968.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $968.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pandora A/S from 978.00 to 940.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pandora A/S from 950.00 to 915.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

PANDY stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,331. Pandora A/S has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50.

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

