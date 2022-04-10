PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) were down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.84 and last traded at $23.84. Approximately 3,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 98,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on PDFS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

The company has a market cap of $874.12 million, a P/E ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 44.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after buying an additional 353,005 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 120,652 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,156,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 2,588.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 106,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 102,819 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 35.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 99,569 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

