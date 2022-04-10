Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,919,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1,223.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 64,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 59,591 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAG traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.99. 339,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,068. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.61. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $72.35 and a one year high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

About Penske Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.