Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.83.

NYSE:PAG opened at $93.99 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $72.35 and a one year high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.61.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,919,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1,223.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 64,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 59,591 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

