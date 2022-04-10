Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) PT Lowered to $18.00 at JMP Securities

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of PWP opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 16.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,515,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,881,000 after purchasing an additional 793,624 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,897,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,117,000 after purchasing an additional 946,985 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,983,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 958.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 476,963 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

