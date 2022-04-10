Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Persimmon alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSMMY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.62) to GBX 2,900 ($38.03) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($42.86) to GBX 2,897 ($37.99) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($46.95) to GBX 2,830 ($37.11) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.54) to GBX 2,650 ($34.75) in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Persimmon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,413.14.

PSMMY stock opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $95.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $3.2842 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Persimmon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Persimmon (PSMMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.