Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.28.

PEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

PEY opened at C$14.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.40. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$4.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$284.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,839,513.50. Also, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.89, for a total value of C$76,311.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,952,839.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $195,500 and have sold 111,822 shares worth $1,158,274.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

