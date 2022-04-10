Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 562.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,086,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average of $96.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.76%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.