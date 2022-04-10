Phoenixcoin (PXC) Hits One Day Volume of $89.00

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $819,165.09 and approximately $89.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,192.85 or 0.99899768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00063073 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.34 or 0.00264463 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.12 or 0.00324079 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00097894 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012394 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00138186 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004999 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,119,468 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

