PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $82,721.00

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $82,721.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PhoenixDAO

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

