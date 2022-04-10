Phreesia, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Phreesia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The company had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

PHR opened at $27.77 on Friday. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 23.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 89.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 20.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

