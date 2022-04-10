Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading Down 5.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $29.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Phreesia traded as low as $27.45 and last traded at $27.45. 3,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 625,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PHR. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Phreesia by 15.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,754,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Phreesia by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

