Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. Phunware posted sales of $1.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $25.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $27.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $33.34 million, with estimates ranging from $32.02 million to $34.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Get Phunware alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phunware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phunware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phunware by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phunware (PHUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.