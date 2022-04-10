Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 4,433 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after purchasing an additional 237,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,278,000 after purchasing an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,103,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.46. 2,551,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,163. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.66.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.89.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

