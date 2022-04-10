Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,800.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after buying an additional 952,274 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Paychex by 41.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,558 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $61,915,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Paychex by 81.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,136,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,851,000 after purchasing an additional 511,340 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.29. 2,396,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,040. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $141.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average of $123.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 70.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.