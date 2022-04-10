Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.87 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after buying an additional 108,520 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $768,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.56. 1,289,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,273. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.