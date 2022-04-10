Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.80 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.8% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 3.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $898.33.

ASML traded down $14.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $610.93. The stock had a trading volume of 840,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,068. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $648.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $732.57. The firm has a market cap of $250.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a one year low of $558.77 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.