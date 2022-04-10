Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $8.80 Million Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,176 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 206,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of IMGN traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $5.53. 1,860,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682,148. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $8.23.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About ImmunoGen (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.