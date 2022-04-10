Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,113,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 169,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.09. 3,573,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

