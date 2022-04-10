Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.21% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $11,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,197,000 after buying an additional 152,916 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $821,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 106.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $269,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:RARE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.89. The company had a trading volume of 462,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,332. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.04. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $119.54.
In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,289 shares of company stock worth $1,602,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.