Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.21% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $11,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,197,000 after buying an additional 152,916 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $821,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 106.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $269,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ:RARE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.89. The company had a trading volume of 462,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,332. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.04. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $119.54.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,289 shares of company stock worth $1,602,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.