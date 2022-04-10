Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,888 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 309.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

LNG stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $144.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,798. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.74 and a 52 week high of $149.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

