Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 277 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,217,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,391,000 after purchasing an additional 263,599 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,622,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,095,000 after purchasing an additional 54,996 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,734,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,226,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,195,000 after purchasing an additional 243,914 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,343,000 after purchasing an additional 198,368 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $62.08. 6,169,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,460,205. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average is $65.76. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

