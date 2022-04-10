Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 7,759 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.23.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.87. 4,688,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,929,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

