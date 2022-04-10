Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 2,047 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 860.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.25.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $149.80 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $142.53 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.25.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

