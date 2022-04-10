Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 774 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $96.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.