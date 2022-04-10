Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $293.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.35 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.67.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

