Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Invests $363,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 113,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,463,000 after buying an additional 540,699 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 234,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,505,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

MNST stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.44.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

