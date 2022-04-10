Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,851 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $103.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average of $105.84. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

