Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 38,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $123.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $131.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.90.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,859 shares of company stock worth $22,865,184 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.91.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

