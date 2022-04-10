Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,939 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,033,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dell Technologies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,216,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,919,000 after acquiring an additional 520,626 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dell Technologies by 751.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.69.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.29 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,226 shares of company stock worth $13,783,489 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

