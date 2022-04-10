Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after purchasing an additional 311,548 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after purchasing an additional 260,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,303.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,891,000 after purchasing an additional 202,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.62.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW opened at $203.65 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.86 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.80.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

