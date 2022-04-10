Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after buying an additional 707,350 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 183.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 991,029 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $60,819,000 after buying an additional 640,874 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 46.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820,817 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after buying an additional 580,203 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $158,486,000 after buying an additional 505,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $117,478,000 after purchasing an additional 372,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.20. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $50.12 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

