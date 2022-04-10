Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is specialty manufacturer of electrical transmission and distribution equipment. The company provide solutions in the utility, industrial and commercial segments of the electrical transmission and distribution industry. It operates primarily in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPSI. TheStreet cut Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PPSI stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $14.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 million, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of -0.52.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

