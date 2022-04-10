Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) Trading 0.2% Higher

Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80.

Pioneer Railcorp

PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc, CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad.

