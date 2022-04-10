Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shell in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,440 ($32.00) to GBX 2,570 ($33.70) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,156.43.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32. Shell has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $56.48.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $90.22 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,944,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

