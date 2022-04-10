Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) PT Lowered to $182.00 at JMP Securities

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $194.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.20.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $114.26 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $193.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.60 and a 200 day moving average of $156.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $2.79. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

