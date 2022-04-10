Piper Sandler Raises Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $31.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.12.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.45%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 134,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $3,305,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 875.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,184 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 35,725 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

