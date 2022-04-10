Piper Sandler Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $80.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DVN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark downgraded Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,128,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,251 shares of company stock worth $7,915,422 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 180,731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 42,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 91.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

