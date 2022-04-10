Piper Sandler Raises Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Price Target to $8.00

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $5.40 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.44.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $648.38 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Falcon Minerals ( NASDAQ:FLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 286.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 71.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.