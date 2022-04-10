Piper Sandler Weighs in on MetLife, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for MetLife in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MET has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

MetLife stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

