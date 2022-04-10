PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives $85.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

PJT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE PJT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.66. The stock had a trading volume of 176,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,958. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.33. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.91.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.