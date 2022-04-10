PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.17.

PJT opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average of $72.33. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,620,000 after acquiring an additional 639,034 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 191.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after acquiring an additional 287,062 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 61.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 156,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 59,588 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $3,883,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,890,000 after acquiring an additional 48,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

