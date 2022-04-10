Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria M. Miller acquired 5,250 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,891 shares during the last quarter. Axon Capital LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $12,612,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,074 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $7,752,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $6,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

