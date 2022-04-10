PostCoin Market Cap Achieves $47,932.22 (POST)

PostCoin (POST) traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, PostCoin has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. One PostCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. PostCoin has a market capitalization of $47,932.22 and approximately $12.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ION (ION) traded up 7,444,147.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,252.70 or 0.12164540 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00196395 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00038765 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.02 or 0.00391431 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010684 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum . PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top . PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “InterPlanetary Search Engine (POST) is the IPFS search engine based on Blockchain. IPSE is designed to help users to quickly search the data on the IPFS network and retrieve files it needs. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

