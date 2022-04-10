PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) vs. Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) Head to Head Analysis

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) and Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of PowerFleet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for PowerFleet and Maris-Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 1 0 3.00 Maris-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

PowerFleet currently has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 186.37%. Given PowerFleet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than Maris-Tech.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and Maris-Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -10.53% -13.41% -5.76% Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PowerFleet and Maris-Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $126.21 million 0.83 -$13.29 million ($0.53) -5.49 Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Maris-Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PowerFleet.

Summary

PowerFleet beats Maris-Tech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PowerFleet Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc. engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, and Other. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

Maris-Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual-channel low power encoder systems, multi-channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform. Its products are used in unmanned vehicle and drone, space, homeland security, defense, and commercial industrial markets and applications. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

